KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 31,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in American States Water by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth $143,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AWR opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.32. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 71.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AWR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

