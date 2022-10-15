KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,513,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,242,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,567,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after buying an additional 108,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LZB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

LZB opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $604.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

