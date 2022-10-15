KBC Group NV Buys 1,523 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

See Also

