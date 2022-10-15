KBC Group NV Buys 1,714 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 6.2 %

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.