KBC Group NV Buys 3,321 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

