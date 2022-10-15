KBC Group NV Buys 3,794 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,880,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,880,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,772 shares of company stock worth $6,155,894. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

