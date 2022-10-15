KBC Group NV Buys New Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. CWM LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

