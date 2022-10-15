KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 3,829 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 80,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

CCOI opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.25%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

