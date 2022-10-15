KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 4,617 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,672,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $64.96 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

