KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 7,230 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEL. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE:AEL opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

