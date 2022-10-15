KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.01. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 141.73%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

