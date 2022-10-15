KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Innospec were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Innospec by 6.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 3,911.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Innospec by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $89.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile



Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

