KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Toll Brothers by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 255,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $7,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

