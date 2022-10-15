KBC Group NV Has $241,000 Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 174.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 515,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,005,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $90.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

