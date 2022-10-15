KBC Group NV Has $248,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COKE opened at $433.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $656.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
