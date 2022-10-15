KBC Group NV Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,351,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,538,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 267.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.