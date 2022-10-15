KBC Group NV Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Safehold were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 34.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Safehold by 17.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Safehold by 725.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAFE opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.53. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $80.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 39.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

