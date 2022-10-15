KBC Group NV Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,316,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,147,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $35,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $94,935. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JBT opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

