KBC Group NV Increases Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Matson were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Matson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Matson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,473. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.