KBC Group NV Invests $225,000 in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,592 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Simmons First National Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.