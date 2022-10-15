KBC Group NV Invests $227,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

