KBC Group NV Invests $343,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,177 shares of company stock worth $4,204,643. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

