KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Perficient were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Perficient by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Perficient by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perficient



Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

