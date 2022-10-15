KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

