KBC Group NV Makes New $260,000 Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 237,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BankUnited by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in BankUnited by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BankUnited (BKU)
