KBC Group NV Makes New $260,000 Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 237,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BankUnited by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in BankUnited by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.