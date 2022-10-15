KBC Group NV Makes New $280,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after buying an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after buying an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,045,000 after buying an additional 1,051,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

