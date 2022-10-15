KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 236,604 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 55.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 945,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 336,691 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 74.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after acquiring an additional 398,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.