KBC Group NV Purchases 3,174 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 254.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

LW stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.