KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 5,870 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after acquiring an additional 158,769 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

