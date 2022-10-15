KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

