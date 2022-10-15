KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 11.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $585,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 152.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

