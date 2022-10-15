KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 134.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SANM opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $52.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.