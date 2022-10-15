KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CONMED were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

