KBC Group NV Sells 1,289 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

