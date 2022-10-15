KBC Group NV Sells 1,347 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 158.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1,320.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

PIPR stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

