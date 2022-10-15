KBC Group NV Sells 1,882 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,337,452.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,500.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

