KBC Group NV Sells 2,356 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.19 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

