KBC Group NV Sells 4,848 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.