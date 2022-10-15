KBC Group NV Sells 6,257 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.92 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

