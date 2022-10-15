KBC Group NV Takes $277,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after buying an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,394,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 146,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.