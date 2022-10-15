KBC Group NV Takes $277,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after buying an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,394,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 146,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.
Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors
In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
