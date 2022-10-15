KBC Group NV Takes $281,000 Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

