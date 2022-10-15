KBC Group NV Takes $316,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Independent Bank by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,935 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
