KBC Group NV Takes $318,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 74.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,781,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $154.43 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.70 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

