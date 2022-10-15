KBC Group NV Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $21,170,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $12,440,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,344,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

