KBC Group NV Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

