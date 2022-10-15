KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.4% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

GPI opened at $162.41 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.82.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

