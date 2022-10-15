KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

