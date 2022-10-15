Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.83

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as low as $9.43. Keppel shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 298 shares trading hands.

Keppel Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 5.22%.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

