KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for United Parcel Service in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $12.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of UPS opened at $161.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

