Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $4.71. Kingfisher shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 162,169 shares trading hands.

KGFHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

